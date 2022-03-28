Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Down 48.5% in March

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,960,000 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 60,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,767,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,158. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

