Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Short Interest Update

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:GFX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,976. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,502,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after buying an additional 827,628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

