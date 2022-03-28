Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 498 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,349,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,474,671 shares of company stock worth $89,304,035. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,958,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

