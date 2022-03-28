AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned about 0.64% of AMCON Distributing worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN DIT traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $170.99. 714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $111.14 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.80.

AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

