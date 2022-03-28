Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) will post $436.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.80 million and the lowest is $411.99 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $296.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 over the last three months. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,921,000 after purchasing an additional 521,367 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,138,000 after acquiring an additional 114,270 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.89. 938,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,771. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.