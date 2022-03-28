-$0.57 EPS Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Stitch Fix posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 77,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 541,379 shares of company stock worth $9,152,608. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,957. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

