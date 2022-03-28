Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 345 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAR traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $80.39. 1,106,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.16. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

