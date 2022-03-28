Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells $6,840,540.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.01 on Monday, reaching $632.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,260. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.