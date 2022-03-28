Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,919,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,254,000 after purchasing an additional 658,781 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 115.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,905,238. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

