BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Down 52.5% in March

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. 309,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,424. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 42,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

