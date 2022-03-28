BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Down 52.5% in March

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. 309,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,424. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $10.69.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
