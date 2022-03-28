$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $212,142,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. 2,351,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,594. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

