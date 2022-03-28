Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.54. 53,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,424. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Cogan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $25,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,617 shares of company stock worth $60,599 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

