Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.66. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ready Capital by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 321,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 279,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,924,000 after acquiring an additional 279,594 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 218,592 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 78.14%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

