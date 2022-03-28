$0.75 EPS Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $878,654,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $148,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.57. 7,994,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,757,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

