Brokerages Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.19). CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $166.98. The company had a trading volume of 286,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 33.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 83,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.