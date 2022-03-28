Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Reduced by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,285. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

