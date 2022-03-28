Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) VP Sells $23,192.40 in Stock

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) VP Michael Tamir sold 3,012 shares of Cyren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $23,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cyren stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,232. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cyren Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75.

Get Cyren alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cyren by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cyren in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cyren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.