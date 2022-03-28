Insider Buying: TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) CFO Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) CFO Brian M. Silver purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TScan Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,024. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

TCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $108,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TScan Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of T cell receptor-engineered T cell, or TCR-T, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, and TSC-203 for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.