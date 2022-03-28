Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.34. 2,505,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $275.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.41 and its 200 day moving average is $239.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

