Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Update

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nidec stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 210,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,865. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. Nidec has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.