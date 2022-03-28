Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the February 28th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HTA traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,077. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTA. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

