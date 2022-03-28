Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at $108,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 33.8% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHAA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,257. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $10.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

