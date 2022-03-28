$271.81 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) will announce $271.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.00 million and the lowest is $271.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $176.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.07.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $7.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.93. 2,226,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.94.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,637. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 201.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

