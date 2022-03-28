Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) to report $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $1,108,837. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $1,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 16,265.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 266,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,813. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.87. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.