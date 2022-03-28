Origin Sport (ORS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.41 Million

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $272,653.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00079949 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000179 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

