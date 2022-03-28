Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the February 28th total of 184,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of MDNA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.30. 45,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.98. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

