Short Interest in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Decreases By 58.7%

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,856,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $8,064,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,091,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMTG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,410. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

CMTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders.

