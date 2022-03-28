Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Down 62.3% in March

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of HUMRF remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Monday. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hummingbird Resources (HUMRF)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.