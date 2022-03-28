Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

EW stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

