Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Sells $99,548.54 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $398,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

