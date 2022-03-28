Insider Selling: Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TRN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.82. 720,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after buying an additional 201,799 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $21,971,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 149,441 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 688,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.