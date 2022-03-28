SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) COO Steven W. Adam Sells 10,000 Shares

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) COO Steven W. Adam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,618. The firm has a market cap of $562.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 520,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 443.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 193,465 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,248.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBOW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

