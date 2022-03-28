Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Sells $1,205,501.96 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,205,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,391.68.

Shares of POSH stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.44. 730,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,485. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 85.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 139.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth approximately $826,000. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

