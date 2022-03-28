Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 6,172 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

