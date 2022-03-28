VeChain Price Up 45.1% Over Last Week (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0739 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $4.75 billion and $1.36 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000092 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008575 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.