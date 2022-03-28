The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $469.00.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO traded up $4.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $412.75. The stock had a trading volume of 185,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $368.78 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.81.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.