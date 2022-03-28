$109.87 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) to announce sales of $109.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.00 million and the lowest is $109.73 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $113.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $450.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $450.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $464.69 million, with estimates ranging from $454.38 million to $475.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSET stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,000. The company has a market capitalization of $162.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.