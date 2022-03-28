Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on THC. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.54. 903,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $91.89.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

