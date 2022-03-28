Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ:BRY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.95. 556,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,125. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $879.43 million, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.59.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, analysts expect that Berry will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,564,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Berry by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after buying an additional 665,533 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after buying an additional 242,008 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

