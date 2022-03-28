Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.69

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 165526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 17,482 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $226,217.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 431,307 shares of company stock worth $2,288,603,787 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

