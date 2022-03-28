ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.10

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 326041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.