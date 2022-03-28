CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $131.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.04 million and the highest is $138.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $112.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $592.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.70 million to $602.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $711.53 million, with estimates ranging from $676.80 million to $740.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CYBR traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $166.98. 315,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,473. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.25. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

