Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) will report sales of $169.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.48 million. Everi reported sales of $139.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $729.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.50 million to $745.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $774.81 million, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $810.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. Everi’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Everi by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after buying an additional 551,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,935,000 after buying an additional 258,567 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Everi by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,484,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,735,000 after buying an additional 61,076 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 3.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,362,000 after buying an additional 57,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after buying an additional 742,468 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,038. Everi has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

