Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0123 on Exchanges

Banano (BAN) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Banano has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $16.54 million and approximately $87,239.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001869 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,345,261,169 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

