Jupiter Tops 1-Day Volume of $588,180.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $17.55 million and approximately $588,180.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.90 or 0.07093103 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.36 or 0.99760636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047284 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,289,636 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

