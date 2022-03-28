Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 376.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.64. 539,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,881. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.19 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

