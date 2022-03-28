ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Update

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the February 28th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.0 days.

RKWBF remained flat at $$471.75 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.95. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a fifty-two week low of $360.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKWBF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ROCKWOOL International A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,781.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

