PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PTCHF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

