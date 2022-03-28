PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
PTCHF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.
