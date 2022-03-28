Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €135.00 to €120.00. The company traded as low as $114.55 and last traded at $114.55, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.75.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.50.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

