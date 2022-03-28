eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. eBay posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,154,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,975. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

